Caterpillar's three-month rolling machine retail sales +13% Y/Y

Caterpillar (CAT +0.4% ) reports a 13% Y/Y increase in worldwide retail machine sales for the rolling three-month period ending in September, slightly better than August's 11% gain.

Machine retail sales in Asia and the Pacific continue to post impressive gains, surging 43% Y/Y in September following respective 44% and 45% increases in July and August; North America sales for September rose 2% after a 1% gain in the previous month.

CAT's energy and transportation sales for the rolling thee-month period climbed 5% after falling 3% in July.