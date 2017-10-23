Cubic +3% as NYC chooses electronic fare collection system for transit

Military training and transport specialist Cubic Corp. (CUB +3.1% ) is higher after reportedly topping five other bids to win a proposed deal to run a new electronic fare collection system for New York City's transit system.

A committee of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is expected to approve a $573M contract to install new electronic readers in 500 subway turnstiles and on 600 buses in NYC beginning late next year, reaching the rest of the city’s subway stations and buses by late 2020.

CUB previously designed a similar system in London and is bidding for new systems in Boston, San Francisco and Brisbane, which together with NYC offers an opportunity the company says worth as much as $4B.