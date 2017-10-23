Gift shops coming to Amazon Handmade; Etsy shares down 3.3%

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) launches a new gift shop for its Amazon Handmade program.

Handmade, which launched in 2015, sells handcrafted goods to 30 countries.

The gift shop adds event-specific goods for weddings and holidays.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman recently touted his site’s strength in “three types of purchase occasions: celebrations, gifting and style.”

Activist investors have pushed for Etsy to find a buyer.

Etsy shares are down 3.33% following Amazon’s announcement.

Previously: Amazon launching take-out ordering through app; GrubHub shares dip (Oct. 23)

Previously: D.A. Davidson bullish on Etsy (Sept. 7)