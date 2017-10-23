Ex-HSBC trader convicted of fraud

Ex-HSBC currency trader Mark Johnson was the first individual to be put on trial in the U.S. since the global currency-rigging scandal hit the news several years ago.

A federal jury in New York today found him guilty of fraud over front-running a $3.5B client order. The bank wasn't accused of wrongdoing in this case, but it is under investigation over currency trading and is in settlement talks with the DOJ.

Prosecutors are prepping a number of other criminal trials against individual traders.