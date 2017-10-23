Google investigating Pixel 2 XL screen issue

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is “actively investigating” reports of burn-in on the POLED screens of some Pixel 2 XL screens, according to a statement to The Verge.

Burn-in refers to when a certain part of the interface, for example, the navigation bar, discolors so that the part shows up regardless of what the user is doing.

Burn-in isn’t uncommon but it usually takes months to years before it happens not the week for the Pixel 2 XL, which has also experienced display issues related to low lighting.

In better news, the problem could be an image retention problem known as ghosting instead of actual burn-in. Ghosting isn’t permanent.

The AMOLED screen on the Pixel 2 appears unaffected.

Alphabet shares are down 1.29% for Class C and down 1.37% for Class A.

Previously: YouTube's search update targets fake news; Pixel 2 comes with added benefits (Oct. 5)