Caesars Entertainment gains after Barron's nod

Shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) are up 2.46% on volume 2X normal activity after the casino stock is mentioned favorably in Barron's.

"Caesars has a quality, value-creating management team and several factors that could push the stock higher in the next two years," Incline Global Management's Jeff Lignelli tells the publication.

The company's high rate of renovation in Las Vegas and the licensing potential of its loyalty programs are seen as earnings drivers.

After taking a pause on M&A due to the extended bankruptcy road, Caesars is finally in a position to make some moves with $2B in cash.