Glass Lewis backs Ackman candidates in ADP proxy fight

Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis has given a lift to Bill Ackman's proxy fight against Automatic Data Processing (ADP +1.1% ), recommending that shareholders vote for all three dissident board candidates nominated by Pershing Square.

Glass Lewis is the first advisory firm to issue its findings before the Nov. 7 vote.

In a response just posted, ADP says "We strongly disagree with Glass Lewis' recommendation, which does not take into account the significant business risk inherent in Pershing Square's margin expansion target nor the negative impact it would have on client retention and ADP's overall business."

"After thoroughly reviewing Pershing Square's nominees' credentials, ADP's Board determined that none has relevant technology or Human Capital Management experience and all lack skills and experience that would be additive to our Board," ADP continues.

Recent returns and operational performance aren't as good as ADP claims, Glass Lewis says: "Glass Lewis finds validity in Pershing Square's overall thesis, and we have determined that a sufficient basis exists to support the Dissident's solicitation for minority representation on the ADP board."