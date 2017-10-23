Catalysts loom for Celgene - Morgan Stanley

In a note, Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison says several upcoming catalysts and $10B in available cash for M&A could "change the story" on Celgene (CELG +1.2% ).

A settlement with Dr. Reddy's Labs (RDY -1% ) related to its generic version of top seller Revlimid (lenalidomide) may happen before the inter partes review (IPR) filing deadline November 18.

More complete Phase 3 data on MS candidate ozanimod will be presented later this week at the ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS conference in Paris. Safety issues will be keenly watched, specifically liver and cardiac effects.

Company recently raised the price of Revlimid for a third time (9%) and boosted the price of Pomalyst as well according to SunTrust analyst Yatin Suneja. Cowen's Eric Schmidt says the price hikes should more than offset the impact of the GED-0301 flop in Crohn's.

Source: Bloomberg