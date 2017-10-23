MannKind restructures debt, Afrezza marketing application filed in Brazil

MannKind (MNKD -2.9% ) announces two developments in its ongoing efforts to shore up its business:

It has restructured certain outstanding debt, exchanging $27.7M of senior convertible notes due August 2018 for $23.7M of senior convertible notes due October 2021 and 973,236 shares of common stock.

It has also extended the maturity of $10M of the Deerfield facility from October 31 to January 15, 2018 and allowed the principal, and certain additional outstanding principal, to be converted into common stock.

The company's partner in Brazil, BIOMM SA, has filed a registration dossier with regulator ANVISA seeking approval of Afrezza there.