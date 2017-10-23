William Blair: RingCentral OK despite Cisco's BroadSoft move

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is down 2% in the wake of Cisco's (CSCO +0.9% ) deal to buy BroadSoft (BSFT +1.6% ) for $1.9B, leaving one less buyer for its services -- but William Blair is arguing that RingCentral itself could be an acquisition target.

The firm reiterates its Outperform rating, and notes valuation is just 5.4 times estimated revenue for next year -- cheaper than a median multiple for Software-as-a-Service firms of 8.2 times.

Cisco's seen little traction with developers for the Tropo products it's acquired, analyst Bhavan Suri says, and while BroadSoft would strengthens its UCaaS offerings, the combo won't have much impact on RingCentral: "BroadSoft is often resold by larger telcos, which should leave the competitive landscape unchanged, in our opinion. While Cisco may use BroadSoft to move down market, we ultimately believe the hosted model will be unsuccessful as a result of a lack of innovation and flexibility."