Credit Suisse chimes in on Mondelez International

Credit Suisse backs up its bullish view on Mondelez International (MDLZ) in a fresh note to clients.

"We think Mondelez offers a highly compelling risk-reward proposition in the near term and over the next 12 months even if consensus estimates remain unchanged," writes analyst Robert Moskow.

"Investors have overlooked Mondelez’ improving sales trends in international markets and they have neglected to bake in any value in the stock for positive change that incoming CEO Dirk Van de Put may bring," he adds.

CS rates Mondelez at Outperform and assigns a price target of $46. The "blue sky" scenario ($56 PT) from the firm has MDLZ catching a 25% premium if approached by a strategic buyer.