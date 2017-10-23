FORM Holdings divests FLI Charge, focuses more on wellness

FORM Holdings (FH -1.5%) says in a strategic update that its making progress toward becoming a pure-play health and wellness company, pointing to a divestment this week of its FLI Charge unit.
FLI Charge is being divested to a group of private investors and management, it said, and management will continue to operate the business.
That includes CEO Cliff Weinstein.
Changing hands were a series of cash payments to the parent as well as royalties and equity warrants to allow FORM to capture future upside.