FORM Holdings divests FLI Charge, focuses more on wellness

FORM Holdings (FH -1.5% ) says in a strategic update that its making progress toward becoming a pure-play health and wellness company, pointing to a divestment this week of its FLI Charge unit.

FLI Charge is being divested to a group of private investors and management, it said, and management will continue to operate the business.

That includes CEO Cliff Weinstein.

Changing hands were a series of cash payments to the parent as well as royalties and equity warrants to allow FORM to capture future upside.