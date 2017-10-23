Boeing finalizes $13.8B deal with Singapore Airlines

Boeing (BA -0.6% ) signs a deal to sell aircraft worth $13.8B at list places to Singapore Airlines, as expected, during a White House event with Singapore's prime minister.

The deal is for 20 Boeing 777-9s and 19 787-10 Dreamliners plus six options for each aircraft type; if exercised, the deal could grow to as many as 51 aircraft.

The order is Singapore Airlines’ first for Boeing’s newest and largest 777 variant, the 777-9 that is expected to begin flying later this decade, while the order for the 19 787-10 Dreamliners, also Boeing’s latest and biggest variant of that aircraft, are in addition to 30 that Singapore already has made for the jet.

Pres. Trump says at the ceremony that the deal will create 70K jobs in the U.S.