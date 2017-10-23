Freddie Mac sees growing affordable rentals shortfall

The apartment REIT players dealing in the higher-end markets on the coasts are complaining about a bit of a supply glut, but not so in the market for affordable rental units, says Freddie Mac.
Freddie sees an annual shortfall of about 400K housing units, even when taking single-family starts into account. At issue are increasing rents and stagnant incomes. What would help? More supply, of course, with Freddie standing by to help with financing.
Names of interest: Aimco (AIV -0.2%), Camden Property (CPT -0.6%), Mid-America (MAA -0.7%), Investors Real Estate (IRET -1.2%), Independence Realty (IRT -0.5%), NexPoint (NXRT -1%), Preferred Apartment (APTS +0.1%), Bluerock Residential (BRG +0.2%)