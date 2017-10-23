Freddie Mac sees growing affordable rentals shortfall

The apartment REIT players dealing in the higher-end markets on the coasts are complaining about a bit of a supply glut, but not so in the market for affordable rental units, says Freddie Mac.

Freddie sees an annual shortfall of about 400K housing units, even when taking single-family starts into account. At issue are increasing rents and stagnant incomes. What would help? More supply, of course, with Freddie standing by to help with financing.