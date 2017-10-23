Halliburton -2% after warning of slower growth

Halliburton (HAL -2.3% ) has turned sharply lower despite a solid Q3 earnings report, after warning of slower growth at its oil well drilling and evaluation business.

HAL's Q4 North American revenue from its drilling and evaluation business will fall alongside the average U.S. rig count, CFO Christopher Weber said on this morning's earnings conference call.

HAL;s "commentary about rig counts driving near term growth creates some level of uncertainty regarding whether they will be able to meet Q4 estimates,” says Edward Jones analyst Brian Youngberg.

Wells Fargo also notes that Wall Street expected a stronger Q3 beat in the completion and production business, which has driven recent strong relative performance the firm says the miss raises the bar for future margin growth in order to achieve '"normalized" North America margin expectations approaching 20%.