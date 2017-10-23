Senator Warren requests SEC investigation into Navient trading

Senator Elizabeth Warren asks the SEC to investigate the insider trader accusations against Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Warren wrote a letter to the SEC regarding three large trades that happened hours before a congressional committee went public with news that benefitted Navient.

The committee revealed the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Navient’s foe, was losing access to government-provided information needed to continue the fight.

Navient shares are down 0.89% .

Previously: Navient plunges after subprime loan lawsuit (update) (Oct. 5)

Previously: Bloomberg: AFL-CIO accuses Navient of inside trading (Oct. 10)