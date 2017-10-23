McDonald's earnings preview

McDonald's (MCD -1.3% ) trades lower ahead of tomorrow's Q3 earnings report.

Analysts expect the company to disclose revenue of $5.75B and EPS of $1.76 for the quarter. Comparable sales growth of 4.5% is anticipated, including a 3.4% mark for the U.S. and 5.0% increase in the company's high growth markets segment.

There could be some pressure on the U.S. comparable sales mark due to the hurricanes in the U.S. during Q3, but a counteracting force could be the strong reception to the restaurant chain's Experience of the Future roll-out which some analysts see underpinning a strong outlook from McDonald's management.

Shares of McDonald's are up about 6.7% since Q2 numbers were spilled.

Sources: CNBC and Bloomberg