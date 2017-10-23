Range Resources cut at J.P. Morgan on valuation vs. gas producing peers

Range Resources (RRC -1.9% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Overweight with a $22 price target, trimmed from $25, at J.P. Morgan, citing valuation and potential downside risk to the company's 2018 production.

Based on its updated estimates, JPM says RRC trades at 7.2x its 2018 EBITDAX estimate vs. the average valuation of 5.9x for the peer group of gas producers, and trades at 6.9x its 2019 EBITDAX estimate vs. 5.4x for the peer group."

Despite the premium valuation, JPM sees lower growth of 10% vs. the peer group median of 15% in 2019 and says its Neutral rating is justified as its stock is trading at a discount to forecast net asset value.