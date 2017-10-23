Reuters: Lam CFO says no more big acquisition attempts

Lam Research’s (NASDAQ:LRCX) CFO tells Reuters that last year’s failed bid for KLA-Tencor marks the end of major acquisition efforts for the company.

Doug Bettinger says Lam will still consider smaller deals but that “large scale M&A is perhaps behind us.”

Bettinger cites Applied Materials’ $10B bid for Tokyo Electron that regulators blocked in 2015 as a sign the tech manufacturing market can’t accommodate large mergers or acquisitions at this time.

The CFO also says that Lam will likely top its $1B R&D spending last year during FY18.

Lam Research shares are up 0.99% .

