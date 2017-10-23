Dynatronics announces strategic alliance partnership; Stock +17%

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) announced that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement for the United States with Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH for select therapy equipment.

Dynatronics has been operating as a distributor for Zimmer for the last 9 months on a non-exclusive basis, building its base of experience and confidence in the products during that period.

Under the terms of the agreement, DYNT will be the exclusive U.S. distributor for Zimmer's ThermoProTM (Shortwave Diathermy), enPulsTM (Radial Pulse Therapy), and OptonProTM (Class IV Laser) products. Combining Dynatronics' existing modalities with these Zimmer products will provide Dynatronics customers in the U.S. with a complete range of modality products.

Currently, Dynatronics sales account for less than 2% of the relevant U.S. market opportunity for these products, which is estimated to be over $100M.

Shares +17%

