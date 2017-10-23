Blackrock cuts outlook on U.S. credit

With credit spreads as low as they are - U.S. spreads at about their thinnest in 17 years - even the most modest of selloffs can wipe out any income advantage they have over government paper, writes Blackrock Global Chief Investment Strategist Richard Turnill.

Turnill and team downgrade their view of U.S. credit to Neutral. If you need to take risk, says Turnill, try equities - at least they offer some upside.

ETFs: HYG, JNK, LQD, DHY, HIX, PHT, HYLD, EAD, HYT, JQC, CIK, DSU, ACP, SJB, ANGL, CORP, NHS, MCI, KIO, ARDC, AIF, CIF, PHF, IVH, FHY, GGM