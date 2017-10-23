Equinix significantly expands access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Equinix (EQIX -1.7% ) is adding direct access to the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in 16 more of its markets.

The company is adding OCI direct access in several of its International Business Exchange centers in North America and Europe.

Part of the move is bringing OCI FastConnect to its FR5 IBX data center in Frankfurt, and allowing connecting to OCI FastConnect via Equinix Cloud Exchange in 15 other metros (eight in North America, seven in Europe).

That brings Equinix's FastConnect deployment to six in total, and 18 metros where connectivity to FastConnect is available.