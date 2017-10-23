Norway's $1T wealth fund watchdog reviewing Energy Transfer investment

The ethics watchdog for Norway’s $1T sovereign wealth fund - the world's largest - is reviewing allegations that Energy Transfer Partners (ETP -1.8% ) may breach the fund’s investment guidelines.

Under rules set by Norway’s parliament, the fund's investments must meet guidelines related to the environment, human rights, governance and other issues.

The Council on Ethics reportedly has met Native American opponents of the Dakota Access pipeline to discuss related concerns on two occasions, most recently on Oct. 3 in Oslo.

The fund held $248M of ETP corporate bonds at the end of 2016, according to the latest available data.