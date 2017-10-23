London fights pollution with old diesel car charge

Drivers of older diesel cars in London face an additional daily penalty of £10 ($13.20) to drive in the center of the city in a new program launched today. The new charge is based on estimates that diesel vehicles account for 40% of all air pollution in the city and add to pollution-related health issues for Londoners.

The measure in London is a step toward creating an "ultra low emission zone" in London in 2020.

