Dynatronics secures U.S. distribution rights to three Zimmer MedizinSysteme devices; shares ahead 22%

Thinly traded nano cap Dynatronics (DYNT +22.2% ) heads north on a healthy 36x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 358K shares, in response to its distribution deal with Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dynatronics will be the exclusive U.S. distributor of Zimmer's ThermoPro (shortwave diathermy), enPuls (radial pulse therapy) and OptonPro (class IV laser).

The company has been distributing the products on an non-exclusive basis for the last nine months. It says the market opportunity for the Zimmer devices is over $100M.