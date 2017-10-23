CNBC: Google's custom Pixel 2 chip was built with Intel

A Google (GOOG, GOOGL) spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the Pixel Visual Core chip in the Pixel 2 phones was built on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) technology.

Teardown site iFixit showed the Pixel Visual Core chip from the Pixel 2 XL on Friday, and the serial number indicated an Intel chip.

The Google spokesperson says the “Pixel Visual Core is a custom designed process from Google” that the company built “with Intel.”

Intel chips also appear in the self-driving vehicle tech of Alphabet’s Waymo unit.

Apple designed its own AI-focused A11 chip for the newer iPhones, a shift that resulted in former chip supplier Imagination Technologies selling itself to a Chinese private equity firm.

Intel shares are up 0.87% .

