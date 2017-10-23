Kosmos Energy buys Hess stakes in Equatorial Guinea offshore oilfields

Kosmos Energy (KOS -0.1% ) agrees to acquire Hess' (HES +0.8% ) 85% stake in two legacy oil producing areas offshore Equatorial Guinea, marking Hess' exit from the country; financial terms are not disclosed.

But the deal, combined with new production sharing contracts for three other blocks in the Rio Muni basin, marks a significant new presence for KOS in Equatorial Guinea, sub-Saharan Africa’s third largest oil producer.

The deal comes as Hess and the government ministry reached a $220M settlement on tax issues related to its interest in the two fields.