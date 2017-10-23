Jefferies defends Hasbro

Jefferies is out with a defense on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) with shares down 8.6% on concerns over the toy company's cut in Q4 guidance.

Analyst Stephanie Wissink thinks Hasbro is taking risk off the table for 2018 by cutting back on its Toys "R" Us shipments this quarter. Her long-term outlook on Hasbro is still favorable for investors who can be patient through the holiday season hiccups.

Today's drop puts shares of Hasbro down to their lowest level since February.

