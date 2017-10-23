Bernstein survey shows 48% excited about iPhone X

A Bernstein survey has 48% of respondents saying they are “excited” for Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone X.

Bernstein says the result shows that purchase intent sits far lower than the excitement around the premium iPhone.

The survey included 1,112 iPhone owners located in the U.S., UK, and China.

Three percent of respondents said they wouldn’t get another iPhone as their next phone.

Pre-orders for the iPhone X start Friday with shipment beginning November 3 with limited quantities expected due to supply issues.

