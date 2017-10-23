EQT to add two board members following Rice Energy acquisition

News that EQT Corp. (EQT -0.3% ) will name two new directors after closing its planned merger with Rice Energy (RICE +0.1% ) increases the probability that the deal actually will be completed, says Evercore ISI's Stephen Richardson.

The analyst expects EQT management will be in active talks with shareholder advisory firms such as ISS very close to the company’s Q3 results on Oct. 26.

Richardson thinks EQT's willingness to address shareholders concerns is not surprising, as the RICE shareholder vote likely will be viewed as a “referendum on EQTs strategy and management."

Source: Bloomberg First Word