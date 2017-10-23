Meridian's Magellan unit slapped with FDA Warning Letter related to lead testing gear; shares down 4%

Meridian Biosciences (VIVO -3.9% ) is down on almost 80% higher volume in reaction to the FDA Warning Letter received by its Magellan Diagnostics unit related to its LeadCare, LeadCare II, LeadCare Ultra and LeadCare Plus Blood Lead Testing Systems.

The deficiencies, recording during an on-site inspection and review of follow-up documents, are many, including distributing unapproved products (LeadCare II and LeadCare Ultra), failure to submit marketing applications for device, protocol and labeling changes and failure to adhere to good manufacturing practice standards.

The company must take prompt action to address the deficiencies or face possible FDA action that could include injunction, seizure or civil monetary penalties.

Previously: Meridian unit Magellan in hot water with FDA over lead test results (July 13)