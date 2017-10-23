Mobile TeleSystems goes with Ericsson for 5G, IoT network upgrades

Top Russian telecom Mobile TeleSystems (MBT -0.7% ) has chosen Ericsson (ERIC +0.1% ) for an upgrade of its network to get ready for 5G technologies and the Internet of Things.

The deal includes hardware and software for three years, and the equipment scope includes 5G-ready radio hardware, Ericsson's Radio Systems and core network, and User Data Consolidation.

NB-IoT and Cat-M1 will set up the network for a Massive IoT solution.

Total value of the deal is expected to surpass €400M; deployment starts in Q4.