Cleveland-Cliffs downgraded at J.P. Morgan on lower U.S. iron ore pricing

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF -2.6% ) is lower after J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Neutral from Overweight with a $7 price target, cut from $9.50, to reflect the firm's lower estimates for U.S. iron ore realized pricing due to anticipated headwinds in Q4.

JPM analyst Michael Gambardella still expects CLF to generate $190M in cash flow during 2017, up from $138M in 2018, which will help fund its hot briquetted iron plant.

CLF currently is in talks with potential partners for the HBI project, which Gambardella thinks could be more than one equity partner with CLF maintaining a majority interest.