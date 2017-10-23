Big money still avoiding bitcoin

via Reuters

Added to the bull case for bitcoin: Institutional money hasn't even begun to show interest.

While there's been a flood of new cryptocurrency-focused hedge fund announcements this year, according to Autonomous NEXT, they're not managing a whole lot of money. The team there figures there's a total of 110 such funds with only about $2.2B in AUM.

There may be only a couple of funds with nine figures under management, says Autonomous NEXT, but most are in the $5M-$10M range - far below the threshold at which most institutional managers might consider.

So who's investing in these funds? High net-worth individuals for one. That's a good sign, say the bulls. Back in the early days of hedge funds, it was the high net worth folks who were first to invest. Institutions followed years later.

