Ad revenues increase for NFL broadcasts despite flagging viewership

Ad revenue for NFL broadcasts continues to hold up, defying lower expectations caused by a decline in viewership for the football games.

Standard Media Index estimates that in-game ad revenues were up 2% in September, to $513M. That's despite leaguewide ratings down about 5% Y/Y.

What's at play? According to SMI, more ads per game (about a 2% higher commercial load); make-good ads, which are up in NFL games; and rising unit prices (about 7% higher across networks for 30-second spots).