Ad revenues increase for NFL broadcasts despite flagging viewership

Ad revenue for NFL broadcasts continues to hold up, defying lower expectations caused by a decline in viewership for the football games.
Standard Media Index estimates that in-game ad revenues were up 2% in September, to $513M. That's despite leaguewide ratings down about 5% Y/Y.
What's at play? According to SMI, more ads per game (about a 2% higher commercial load); make-good ads, which are up in NFL games; and rising unit prices (about 7% higher across networks for 30-second spots).
The average 30-second spot is $515,000; on NBC (CMCSA -1.9%), Sunday Night Football spots are up to $717,100 from $705,000; Fox (FOX -3.2%, FOXA -3%) spots are up to $553,000 from $550,400; CBS (CBS -1.6%) spots are up to $496,400 from $438,900. Meanwhile rates are down a bit on cable: ESPN's (DIS -0.7%) are down to $304,700, from a year-ago $316,600 (though revenues were higher as it added spots to offset the price decrease).