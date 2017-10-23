Saudi fund faces Uber challenges; Prince Alwaleed invests in Lyft

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) recent investment troubles have often involved Uber (Private:UBER).

State-owned PIF invested $3.5B in Uber last year right before CEO Travis Kalanick resigned and was promptly sued by a different major investor for fraud.

The Wall Street Journal reports that PIF’s chairman has recently pushed back against parts of a potential SoftBank investment that would lower Uber’s valuation and cost PIF money.

In other ride-hailing news, Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, a major tech investor, tells CNBC that Uber’s higher price tag pushed him towards a Lyft (Private:LYFT) investment.

Alwaleed does say that Uber is “still a great company” but thought Lyft offered a better entry point.

