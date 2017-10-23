Spero Therapeutics on deck for IPO

Spero Therapeutics (Pending:SPRO) is set for its IPO of 5M shares of common stock at $14 - 16.

The Cambridge, MA-based biopharmaceutical firm develops treatments for multidrug-resistant bacterial infections. Its lead candidate is SPR004, a broad-spectrum oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for adults with multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. Topline data from a Phase 1 study should be available in mid-2018. If positive, the company plans to proceed directly to Phase 3 with topline data expected in mid-2020.

2017 Financials (6 mo.)($M): Revenue: 0.4; Operating Expenses: 18.2 (+10.3%); Net Loss: (19.3) (-35.9%); Cash Burn: (15.9) (-20.5%).