Petrobras asks government to swap environmental fines for services

Petrobras (PBR -1.4% ) says it has applied to Brazil's environmental agency Ibama to provide environmental protection services in exchange for wiping out all its fines for environmental offenses.

The move comes after Brazil Pres. Temer signed a decree allowing the conversion of such fines to environmental services, with discounts of up to 60% of the initially stated penalties.

PBR has not said how much it owes in environmental fines, which typically are for oil spills off the Brazilian coast.

Separately, PBR says it will appeal a ruling against it by a Brazilian federal court in an 8.8B real ($2.76B) case over income tax payment in platform leasing contracts.

PBR also says it has started the non-binding phase of its process to sell a 90% stake in the Transportadora Associada de Gás pipeline system.