Pebblebrook Hotel tops estimates, remains cautious

Q3 adjusted FFO of $55.8M or $0.80 per share vs. $60.9M and $0.84 a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA down 12.8% Y/Y to $70.1M; same-property EBITDA down 4.4% to $74.7M.

Same-property RevPAR down 3.1% Y/Y to $229.68.

CEO Jon Bortz continues to see modestly growing corporate business travel demand, solid leisure travel demand, but continued weakness in inbound international travel demand. "We remain cautious for the remainder of 2017."

Hurricane damage: $12M-$15M in repairs at LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club, subject to $2.8M deductible; sees $100K hit to EBITDA in Q3 and $5M in Q4. Business interruption insurance is subject to $1.1M deductible.

Q4 adjusted FFO per share seen at $0.39-$0.43.

