Amgen's Kyprolis dosed weekly shows treatment benefit over twice-weekly dosing in late-stage study

Topline results from the Phase 3 A.R.R.O.W. study showed once-weekly dosing of Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Kyprolis (carfilzomib) extended progression-free survival (PGS) by 3.6 months compared to twice-weekly dosing in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Both regimens were administered with dexamethasone.

Median PFS in the once-weekly group was 11.2 months versus 7.6 months in the twice-weekly group with 31% less risk of cancer progression or death (hazard ratio = 0.69).

No word is provided on its plans or timelines for regulatory filings.

Shares are up a fraction after hours.