Signet Jewelers completes credit portfolio outsourcing deal

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) announces the completion of the first phase of the strategic outsourcing of its in-house credit program.

The company says the move will allow it to reduce outstanding debt and return capital to shareholders.

The sale of the prime-only credit quality accounts receivable was made to the card services business of Alliance Data Systems Corporation for par value of $960M.

Signet says it directed the sale proceeds to fully repay its $600M securitization facility and repurchase shares earlier in the year based on opportunistic market conditions.

SIG closed -1.13% at $65.21.

