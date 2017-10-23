Reuters: Airbus eases worries over Pratt & Whitney engine supplies

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) has grown more confident in the ability of Pratt & Whitney (NYSE:UTX) to speed up delayed engine shipments, Reuters reports, in a sign that supply-chain gridlock affecting European aircraft deliveries may soon reach its peak.

Airbus CEO Tom Enders has complained about Pratt's performance in supplying engines, but the company has seen evidence that technical difficulties are being overcome, according to the report.

A trio of technical problems has left more than two dozen semi-completed A320neo jetliners parked without engines in Toulouse, driving Airbus profits down sharply YTD; Pratt has fixed two of the problems - concerning fan blades and an oil seal - and may report progress on a third related to the combustion chamber tomorrow when its United Technologies parent reports quarterly earnings, industry sources say.

Total Airbus deliveries have slipped 1.7% in the first nine months but those of single-aisle aircraft such as the A320neo, which generate most Airbus profit and cash, fell 7.9%.