American Campus misses estimates, cuts outlook

Q3 FFO modified of $61.2M or $0.44 per share vs. $60.4M and $0.45 one year ago.

NOI for same-store, wholly-owned properties down 0.8% Y/Y to $74.9M, with revenues up 1.3% and expenses up 3.3%. Excluding expenses associated with hurricanes, NOI was up 1.7%.

Average rental rate increase of 2.9%, with 96.6% occupancy vs. 97.2% occupancy a year ago.

CEO takes note of challenging conditions in 3 of company's 60 markets. Full-year outlook for FFOM is trimmed to $2.28-$2.32 per share.

Conference call tomorrow at 10 ET

ACC flat after hours