Intercept's OCA shows treatment effect in mid-stage PSC study; shares ahead 3% after hours

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) is up 3% after hours on modest volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, AESOP, evaluating obeticholic acid (OCA) for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). The data were presented at The Liver Meeting in Washington, D.C.

Patients receiving 5 mg OCA per day (with the option of increasing the dose to 10 mg per day) experienced a statistically significant reduction on alkaline phosphatase (ALP) versus placebo at week 24, the primary endpoint. ALP is a liver enzyme biomarker for liver damage (if elevated).

A two-year open-label extension study is ongoing. There are no currently approved therapies for PSC, a rare chronic liver disease characterized by the progressive destruction of bile ducts.