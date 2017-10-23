ONEOK, Martin Midstream to expand NGL pipeline system into Delaware Basin

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) says its joint venture with Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) plans to invest ~$200M to expand the West Texas LPG natural gas liquids pipeline system into the Delaware Basin.

The West Texas LPG system consists of 2,600 miles of NGL pipeline in Texas and New Mexico, providing transportation services to the Mont Belvieu market from nearly 40 third-party natural gas processing plants located in the Permian Basin.

OKE is the operator and owns 80%, and MMLP owns 20%; the expansion project is expected to be completed in Q3 2018.