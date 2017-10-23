Rambus beats Q3, guidance estimates

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares are down 0.07% aftermarket following Q3 results with EPS and revenue beats.

Q4 outlook: revenue, $98M to $104M (consensus: $100.54M); total operating costs and expenses, $64M to $69M; operating income, $29M to $40M; EPS, $0.16 to $0.22 (consensus: $0.17).

Financials: Total operating costs and expenses totaled $82.1M, up $4M on last year’s quarter, with R&D spending up nearly $3M on the year to $36.2M and SG&A up $2M to $26.8M. Operating margin was 17% compared to 13% last year. Rambus ended the quarter with $182M in cash and equivalents.

