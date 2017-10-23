Whirlpool slumps after guidance cut

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) slumps after lowering full-year guidance on the heels of a Q3 profit shortfall.

The company now expects FY17 EPS of $13.60 to $13.90 vs. $14.50 to $15.00 prior and $14.62 consensus.

Whirlpool management says margins are under pressure due to ongoing raw material inflation and an unfavorable product sales mix. Global cost-based prices increases are being pushed to Whirlpool customers in Q4 and Q1 of 2018.

"We reaffirm our 2020 goals and are confident that our existing and newly-announced actions will put us firmly back on track to deliver our commitments," notes Whirlpool CFO Jim Peter.