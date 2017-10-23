Agree Realty lifts full-year acquisition guidance after inline quarter

Q3 adjusted FFO of $19.9M or $0.69 per share vs. $15.8M and $0.66 a year ago. Dividend is $0.505.

Portfolio of 425 properties in 43 states totaling 8.3M square feet; 99.7% leased with weighted-average remaining lease term of 10.5 years. About 45.2% of annualized base rent comes from investment grade retail tenants.

Q3 acquisitions of 14 assets for $54.9M; weighted-average cap rate of 7.4%. Four properties sold for $7.8M.

Full-year acquisition guidance upped to $300M-$325M.

Conference call tomorrow at 9 ET

Previously: Agree Realty FFO in-line, beats on revenue (Oct. 23)

ADC flat after hours