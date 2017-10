HealthStream Q3 top line up 9%; earnings up 116%;

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Q3 results ($M): Revenues: 63.6 (+8.9%); Workforce Solutions: 44.6 (+3.7%).

Net Income: 2.5 (115.5%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 2.6 (+29.0%); EPS: 0.08 (+100.0%); CF Ops (9 mo.): 35.7 (+138.0%).

~4.495M subscribers implemented for use, 4.649M contracted to use subscription-based solutions.

Average annualized revenue per implemented subscriber for Workforce Solutions: $38.37 (+1.0%).

2017 Guidance: Total revenue growth: 8 - 10%; revenue growth in Workforce Solutions: 4 - 6%; revenue in Patient Experience Solutions expected to decline 1 - 3%; revenue growth in Provider Solutions: 50 - 54%.

Shares are off a fraction after hours.