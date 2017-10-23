Stocks' winning streak stopped as earnings action ramps up

The major stock market benchmarks broke their week-long stretch of record closing highs, weighed down by a drop in industrial (-0.8%) and tech (-0.5%) shares.

Some notable earnings reports released before the open sparked swings in individual stocks including VF Corp. (+5.4%), Seagate Technology (+12.6%) and Hasbro (-8.6%); with nearly 200 S&P 500 companies on this week’s earnings calendar, corporate news likely will continue to drive much of the action.

Outside of earnings, GE sank 6.3% after both Morgan Stanley and UBS downgraded shares following Friday's underwhelming earnings report.

Treasury prices showed little movement, with the benchmark 10-year yield finishing unchanged at 2.38% and the two-year yield adding a basis point to 1.58%.

December crude oil futures rose $0.02 to $51.91/bbl.